Human remains discovered on South Mountain, police investigating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say human remains have been found at South Mountain.

Officials said Monday morning that crews were notified about human remains discovered in a remote area of the mountain.

Due to the terrain and heat, officials are working to recover the remains.

Further details about the remains or how they were located were not immediately available.

Officials have investigated several other findings of human remains on South Mountain, including a skull that was found in January 2023, which was identified months later.

In July 2024, a hiker located human remains off a trail.

Months later, in December 2024, a man’s body was located along a trail.