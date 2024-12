PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found Saturday morning along a hiking trail in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded to the area just after 8 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found what was believed to be a man who had died.

Police say they did not initially find obvious injuries to the man.

The man's identity and how he died are not yet known.

Detectives are currently looking at this as a death investigation.