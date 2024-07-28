Human remains found near South Mountain trail Saturday by hiker

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker reportedly found human remains while near a trail on South Mountain.

Officers received a report from a park ranger around 10 a.m. Saturday that a hiker had possibly found human remains off of a trail in the area. Police responded and confirmed that the remains were human.

Police are investigating whether or not the death is suspicious in nature but do not have any additional information at this time.

The remains will be collected by the Office of the Medical Examiner. They will work to determine the cause and manner of the person's death.

The person's identity is currently unknown.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.