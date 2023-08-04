Human remains found on South Mountain in January ID'd by police

PHOENIX — Police have identified a set of human remains that were found on South Mountain early this year.

On January 19, Phoenix police detectives were called to the Holbert Trailhead after a hiker stumbled upon a skull.

Police officials said while inspecting the skull it appeared to show trauma which prompted a homicide investigation. On January 28, during a search of the area detectives located more remains believed to be from the same person.

The remains were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

On August 4, the Phoenix Police Department announced the remains were identified and belonged to 31-year-old Jerole Tsinnijinnie

Police have not announced a cause of death or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).