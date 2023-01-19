Hiker finds human skull at South Mountain, homicide detectives investigating

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a human skull was found at South Mountain.

Authorities say a hiker was in the South Mountain Preserve on January 14 just before 2 p.m. when they stumbled upon a skull.

Phoenix officers were called to the area near the Holbert Trailhead, just off Phoenix South Mountain Park road.

While inspecting the skull it showed what appeared to be trauma, according to police. Because of this, the Phoenix Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

The skull was turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office and police are working with Missing Persons detectives to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

