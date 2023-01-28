Homicide investigation underway after human remains found on South Mountain

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a hiker discovered a human skull while hiking on South Mountain earlier this month.

The remains were originally found on January 14th. Police announced that they are looking into the case as a homicide on Saturday.

Investigators determined the skull showed signs of trauma.

The Phoenix Homicide Unit is conducting an evidentiary search in portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve. The area will be shut down until the search is complete.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep updated as soon as we learn more.