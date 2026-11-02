Death of man found in Flagstaff storm water drainage area believed to be weather-related

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KNXV) — A man's body was discovered in a Flagstaff storm water drainage area on Monday morning, authorities said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Flagstaff police officers were dispatched to an area near North Highway 89 and Lynch Avenue due to a report of an unresponsive man in a storm water drainage area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the body of an adult male.

Investigators believe the man’s death may be weather-related, but the incident and cause of death are still under investigation.

RELATED: Evacuation orders, road closures across Valley and Arizona due to flash flooding

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

The body discovery comes after a 73-year-old man who was swept away by floodwaters in Flagstaff on Sunday night was found dead early Monday morning.