Flagstaff officials search for man who fell in floodwaters Sunday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff police and fire officials are searching for a man who they say disappeared into floodwaters on Sunday evening.

They said it happened near Malpais Lane and Clay Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m., crews were called to the area for reports of a man who lost his footing near fast-moving water, fell in, and has not resurfaced.

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Officials are asking the public if anyone witnessed the accident or has information to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.