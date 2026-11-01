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Emergency crews rescue man who fell down sinkhole in Phoenix backyard

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PHOENIX (KNXV) – Emergency crews rescued a man who fell into a sinkhole that formed in the backyard of his Phoenix home Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., Phoenix Fire Department personnel were called to a home in the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road after receiving reports that a man had fallen into a 6-foot-deep hole. The man was unable to climb out after suffering a chest injury.

A pickup truck also partially fell into the hole, fire officials said.

While crews stabilized the truck to prevent it from falling farther into the hole, a rescue team member went down and helped the man get out.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials.

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