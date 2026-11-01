'GO' evacuation orders issued for parts of Sedona, Cedar Creek area due to flash flooding

(KNXV) — Evacuation orders were issued Sunday morning for certain areas of Sedona and Cedar Creek residents due to flash flooding.

City of Sedona officials said Evacuation Zones 8, 9, and 10 are in a “GO STATUS,” which means anyone in those areas must leave immediately.

City officials added Oak Creek is “rising quickly,” reminding citizens to avoid creek beds and washes, and to not cross rushing water that is on the road.

Complete information on Sedona evacuation orders can be found at https://www.sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/police/emergency-management.

City of Sedona Evacuation map (Nov. 1, 2026)

Cedar Creek residents along the river were also under a “GO” evacuation order Sunday morning, with Canyon Day Junior High established as an evacuation center.

The White Mountain Tribe EOC said in a social media post: “Residents along River Rd. are now placed on "Set" status. Please prepare to leave your homes quickly if water levels continue to rise. Pack medication, clothes, charge your phones, flashlights and other essential items you will need. Know your exit routes and check on elderly and neighbors.”

Additionally, sheriff's officials said Lone Pine Dam Road at Linden Wash in Linden was shut down because of flooding.