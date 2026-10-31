One dead, another injured following shooting near Liquor Factory

CASA GRANDE, AZ — One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in the area of the Liquor Factory Friday evening.

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Casa Grande police responded to the area after receiving reports of an altercation involving three men.

Investigators say the altercation began in the parking lot before moving across the street near the Pinal County Federal Credit Union on East Florence Boulevard.

During the confrontation, a 49-year-old man was shot and a 41-year-old man suffered injuries.

The 49-year-old died at the scene, while the 41-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives identified a 40-year-old man as the alleged shooter. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Casa Grande Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.