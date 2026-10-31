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3 injured in early morning crash near Jefferson Street and Black Canyon Access

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PHOENIX — Three people were injured following a crash in the area of Jefferson Street and Black Canyon Access early Saturday morning.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle accident with a total of three patients.

Police say all three patients were treated at local hospitals.

Among them was a woman who's condition is listed as extremely critical and two adults who are in stable condition.

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