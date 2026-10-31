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Police investigating crash that left two E-bike riders critically injured

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PHOENIX — Two people are in extremely critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Friday night.

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Police say firefighters transported two people to the hospital that were struck by a vehicle while riding their E-bikes around 10:45 p.m.

The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Poinsettia Drive.

A man and woman, both unidentified, were taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

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