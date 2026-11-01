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'When we vote, we win elections:' The final push to Election Day 

Democrats, Republicans knock on doors to mobilize voters ahead of Nov. 3
Democrats and Republicans both mobilized on Halloween to knock on doors to encourage Arizonans to vote.
Democrats, Republicans make final push for voters
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Democrats and Republicans made their final push to voters on Halloween, knocking on doors to encourage Arizonans to get out and vote.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes to fire up union members on Saturday morning.

“This is just a numbers game at this stage of the game,” Fontes told ABC15. “We're excited about where we are. We've had a really strong message about working for Arizona's families, making sure our elections are safe and secure as they have always been, and making sure that voters' information is protected.”

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One volunteer said her message to voters is think of the country and how we can be more united.

“People are scared. People are nervous,” Kyla Martin said. “You know, so – as am I. But I think it's important to do it.”

In Scottsdale, the Republican nominee for governor, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, rallied Turning Point Action canvassers on Saturday morning.

“We can win this thing,” he said. “Because when we win this thing, we will turn it around. We will change this.”

If you have a mail ballot, it’s not late to return it. You can take it to a drop box or a vote center. Go to locations.maricopa.vote to find a location in Maricopa County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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