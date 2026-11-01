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Tempe PD search for man in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault investigation

The man is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s, with thin facial hair, wearing a black shirt
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TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say they are searching for a Hispanic man who was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and sexual assault with a firearm.

Officials say it happened near Rural Road and University Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The man reportedly approached a woman and forced her into his car at gunpoint, police said.

He drove her to an unknown location where the assault happened.

The man is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s, with thin facial hair, wearing a black shirt.

The suspect's car is a light colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department.

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