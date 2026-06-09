More seniors receiving assistance through Scottsdale's Beat the Heat initiative

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ABC15 is following up with Scottsdale Senior Services and their annual effort to keep vulnerable seniors safe in the summer heat.

This year, city officials say 110 seniors will receive a home visit and care package, their most ever, as the need increases.

Meet Ana, who is legally blind and has lived in Scottsdale for nearly two decades.

"Everything has gone up," explained Kiley Hunter, who works to secure donations and pair up seniors with match donors. Kiley also says that currently, there are seniors on a waiting list because there is just so much need.

For Human Services Case Worker Usha Ramachandran, the visits serve many purposes.

"We do a check-up on our clients," says Usha. "We put our eyes on them. We find out what's going on. Are they doing all right? Do they need extra help? And of course, they get a bag of toiletries and other items they find very useful."

For Ana, it's difficult to explain just how beneficial the help really is.

"It feels very good," she says. "I don't need to worry, or I have an emergency."

Right now, there is a waitlist for the Beat the Heat program, but Scottsdale Senior Services offers a variety of other services that you may qualify for if you are a senior in need living in the city.

For more information, connect with one of the senior centers here. When you call, someone will do an intake with you that usually takes a few minutes and will try to connect you with services.