Arizonans soak up cooler temps after weekend storms bring relief from summer heat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After rain and wind moved through the Valley this weekend, Arizonans are getting the cooler temperatures they’ve been waiting for.

ABC15’s Kamilah Williams talked to families, anglers and photographers who headed outside at Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center Park in Scottsdale to enjoy the change.

We're all about Scottsdale — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Scottsdale News Facebook Group!

Sarah and Alex Cope said their two young sons have been cooped up for months, and Owen Laszloffy, a lifelong Arizonan, said the cooler weather is exactly why he was out fishing.

Watch the full report to see how people are making the most of the reprieve from the summer heat.