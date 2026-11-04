Prop. 319 targeting Arizona speed, red-light cameras projected to pass, the AP reports

Proposition 319 -- which stops the installation and use of speed and red-light cameras across Arizona -- is projected to pass, according to The Associated Press.

Once officially implemented, new photo enforcement systems cannot be installed. Systems already in place as of Dec. 31, 2026, can continue to be used but would require voter approval in the next general election and every 10 years thereafter to continue being active.

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If approval is not met, photo enforcement systems would have to end within 90 days after the election.

RELATED: Prop 319 could give Arizona voters a say on traffic cameras

If Prop. 319 had been rejected on Election Day, jurisdictions in Arizona would have continued to be allowed to decide whether they would have/use photo enforcement systems.