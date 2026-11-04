Arizona voters projected to pass Prop. 318 on transgender athlete restrictions, AP reports

Proposition 318, which would expand Arizona’s ban on transgender athletes in sports, is poised to pass, according to The Associated Press.

With the passing of the measure, private athletic associations would have to restrict participation in sports for girls and women to people born female at birth.

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Schools and athletic associations would also be required to designate teams as male, female or coed.

Additionally, transgender people would be prohibited from using bathrooms, locker rooms and other such facilities that align with their gender identity.

