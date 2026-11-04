Adrian Fontes, projected winner, will remain Arizona Secretary of State, AP reports

Adrian Fontes is the projected winner and will remain Arizona’s Secretary of State after Tuesday’s election.

Fontes defeated Republican candidate Alexander Kolodin, according to the Associated Press.

Fontes is a Marine Corps veteran, former prosecutor, and former Maricopa County recorder who ran for his second term as Arizona’s top election official.

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During his first term, Fontes, a Democrat, established the Artificial Intelligence and Election Security Advisory Committee to identify and address AI threats to elections, fought the Trump administration’s request for voters’ personally identifiable information and cut wait times for his office’s services to Arizona businesses.

Fontes spoke with ABC15 last month and defended the state's mail-in voting system while saying his priority is preserving voting access while enforcing the law against ineligible voting.

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"I want it to be convenient and secure," Fontes said.

Watch the full debate between Fontes and Kolodin in the video player below: