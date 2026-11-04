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Kris Mayes, the projected winner, will remain Arizona Attorney General for 4 more years, AP reports

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Attorney General Kris Mayes is the projected winner and will remain Arizona’s top lawyer for four more years, the Associated Press projects.

The Associated Press announced that Mayes, the Democrat, defeated Republican nominee Warren Petersen.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

During her time as AG, Mayes sued the federal government nearly 50 times, saving Arizona $2.3 billion in federal funding and overturning the president’s tariffs at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, she stated her top priorities included prosecuting drug trafficking, going after corporations that are price gouging or taking advantage of consumers and protecting people from fraud.

Mayes and her opponent, Petersen, debated on multiple topics in September. Watch the full debate in the video player below:

Attorney General Kris Mayes, Warren Petersen clash in contentious debate

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