LIVE UPDATES: Polls open across Arizona for Election Day 2024

PHOENIX — Election Day in Arizona is finally here!

Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., with ballot count drops expected to begin after 8 p.m.

Watch live election coverage on ABC15, with continuous election coverage starting at 3 p.m.

ABC15 is here to provide you with the latest Election Day news into the night and days ahead as the votes are counted in Arizona and around the country.

Getting ready to cast your ballot? Check out ABC15's comprehensive voter guide to key issues and local races this election.

Seeing any issues at the polls? Send your concerns and experiences to share@abc15.com.

For full election coverage, click here.

Follow the latest election day updates below.

_____

7 a.m.

Some viewers in Mohave County initially reported issues as polls opened in Mohave County.

ABC15 reached out to the Mohave County Elections Department, who said all issues have been resolved and voting is proceeding as normal.

6 a.m.

Polls have officially opened in Arizona.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on voting in person today:



All voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (November 5).

You must bring a valid ID. To see what forms of valid ID will be accepted at the polls, click here.

You can find your voting location by clicking here or by taking a look at the map below:

Did you vote by mail? You can check to see if there are any issues with your ballot.

Did you drop off your mail ballot a few days ago? You can check it's progress at https://t.co/XLKIU3SA4d!



You can also get those alerts directly to your phone by texting "JOIN" to 628-683. pic.twitter.com/2h2XraPM6g — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) November 4, 2024

Did you not get your ballot in the mail in time? You can drop off your ballot at any election center today.

Remember Mail-In Ballots can still be dropped off at voting locations until 7:00 pm. To find the nearest voting location visit https://t.co/MkqfgUIWzg. pic.twitter.com/QvERG9lv2N — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) November 5, 2024

_____