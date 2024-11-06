Watch Now
Judge: Nine precinct locations in Apache County to stay open until 9 p.m.

Ruling comes after issues at the polls
A judge has ruled that nine precinct locations in Apache County are to remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday following problems at the polls.
The precincts are Chinle, Cottonwood, Dennehotso, Ft. Defiance, Lukachukai, Lupton, Rock Point, St. Michaels, and Wheatfields.

The judge's ruling is in response to a Navajo Nation lawsuit asking Apache County for emergency action to avoid disenfranchising voters who experienced delays due to malfunctioning ballot printers or no paper ballots on hand.

Voters in those nine precincts who arrive between 7 and 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot. All other precincts in Apache County closed on time at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

