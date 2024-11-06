Judge: Nine precinct locations in Apache County to stay open until 9 p.m.

A judge has ruled that nine precinct locations in Apache County are to remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday following problems at the polls.

The precincts are Chinle, Cottonwood, Dennehotso, Ft. Defiance, Lukachukai, Lupton, Rock Point, St. Michaels, and Wheatfields.

BREAKING: A judge has ruled in favor of the Navajo Nation, saying NINE precincts in Apache County, AZ will be allowed to stay open two hours past the statewide deadline of 7 PM because of voting issues in those precincts.



Very long lines seen here in Chinle (courtesy Jay Joey) https://t.co/upgVU29REL pic.twitter.com/j2DBfrkv6J — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) November 6, 2024

The judge's ruling is in response to a Navajo Nation lawsuit asking Apache County for emergency action to avoid disenfranchising voters who experienced delays due to malfunctioning ballot printers or no paper ballots on hand.

Voters in those nine precincts who arrive between 7 and 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot. All other precincts in Apache County closed on time at 7 p.m.

