Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

PHOENIX — Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk.

Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.

He supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and increasing taxes on billionaires and corporations to “pay their fair share.”

Latest national presidential results breakdown:

On immigration, Gallego said he supports a secure border, and according to his campaign website, “consistently” voted for funding to increase the number of border patrol agents. Gallego also supported the Bipartisan Border Bill that failed in Congress in early 2024.

Gallego first announced he would be jumping into the Senate race in January 2023, saying he would challenge Independent Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema later announced her retirement, leading to the race between Gallego and Lake.

Gallego, a military veteran, was elected in 2010 to the state Legislature before being elected to Congress in 2014, where he focused on veterans and military issues.

