Homelessness in Phoenix: The reality of life on the streets and the organizations fighting to help

PHOENIX — ABC15 spent the night outside, spending time with the unhoused community and Valley advocates working to end homelessness in our community.

Several organizations, including the Homeless ID Project, CASS, St. Joseph the Worker, Elaine, Crossroads, and the Fort Greene Project, gathered for an overnight awareness event. Board members and former clients live-streamed their experience.

"Basically, I get to help people who are like I was three years ago," said one former client who now volunteers with the Homeless ID Project during the live stream.

Rick Mitchell, the Homeless ID Project Executive Director, explained the purpose of their overnight event.

"We're not trying to replicate a night out of sleeping out in the street because we've got a lot of privilege around this, as you can see, but what we are trying to do is just bring a reminder that homelessness exists and that it's a very difficult thing to overcome," Mitchell said.

The Homeless ID Project was founded in 1988 after Rev. Gerald Roseberry spent 30 days living among the unhoused population in Phoenix and Tucson. He discovered that lack of identification was the number one barrier preventing people from finding work. Last year alone, the project helped more than 3,000 women obtain IDs or birth certificates, with the majority being victims of domestic violence.

"Homelessness really isn't what we think it is. It wasn't what I thought it was when I first started this journey," shared volunteer and board member Tom Bukacek.

In downtown Phoenix, Roberto uses caffeine to stay awake when he doesn't get into a shelter.

"Well, I've got a bed at CASS over there, but I missed curfew tonight, so I'm out here with my buddy now," Roberto said. He's currently waiting for a replacement Social Security card and other identification while trying to find shelter.

"They've all been good as far as getting a bed and some place to crash out," he said.

Roberto mentioned that his belongings have been targeted by thieves, highlighting one of the many dangers of spending nights outside.

"It's kind of a bad area at night. I wouldn't bring your kids over here to play," Donna said.

Mitchell emphasized the courage it takes for people to seek help.

"People who lose their documents and end up in homelessness or didn't have them to begin with really have an uphill battle, and when they come in to see us, they're some of the bravest people I know," he said.

There is always a need for more volunteers to help these organizations work toward the goal of ending homelessness in Phoenix. You can find ways to help on their websites.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.