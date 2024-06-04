WATCH: Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego sits down with ABC15 for an exclusive interview

PHOENIX — Congressman Ruben Gallego, the Democrat running for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with ABC15 for a one-on-one interview to discuss his top campaign issues and other topics.

Gallego has served in the House of Representatives since 2015. He says immigration, the economy, reproductive rights and water are some of his top priorities heading into November.

“Right now, it's tough out there. So, to be able to go there, being part of the solution when it comes to the border and our immigration problems that we're having, being helpful to making sure that we ensure women have abortion rights — something that is now very questionable, considering what just happened with 1864 law — This is all the work we need to do really to keep Arizona moving forward and I know I can do that in the Senate,” Gallego told ABC15 during an exclusive sit-down interview.

FULL COVERAGE: America Votes 2024

Gallego, a military veteran, is running on the Democratic ticket. He is running against Republicans, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and former TV news anchor Kari Lake.

Arizona's Primary Election is on July 30.

Watch the full interview in the player below

EXCLUSIVE: Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego sits down with ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 previously interviewed both Lamb and Lake. Hear what they had to say below:

Listen in on what candidate Mark Lamb has to say:

EXCLUSIVE: Senate candidate Mark Lamb sits down with ABC15 for an exclusive interview

Hear from candidate Kari Lake in the player below: