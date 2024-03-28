WATCH: Senate candidate Kari Lake sits down with ABC15 for an exclusive interview

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Kari Lake sat down with ABC15 Wednesday for an exclusive interview to discuss her big campaign issues and other topics.

Looking ahead to the November election, Lake is one of the top candidates for the Senate race in Arizona, which includes Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego.

Lake is making her second bid for public office in 2024 after losing her 2022 bid for Arizona governor to Katie Hobbs. Lake talks about her approach to the border, immigration, the economy, abortion, and her efforts to bring moderates and Democrats to her side in time for the November election.

Lake also spoke about the most recent updates to the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

Arizona's Primary Election is on July 30.

ABC15 has reached out to other Senate candidates, Rep. Ruben Gallego and Sheriff Mark Lamb, for interviews.