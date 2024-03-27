Watch Now
Maricopa County’s Stephen Richer: ‘We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me’

Lake posted on X Tuesday, saying: 'Our political opponents will stop at nothing to destroy us.'
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 12:29:42-04

Does Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer feel vindicated after Kari Lake requested a default judgment in his defamation lawsuit against her?

“Absolutely,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday. “We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me, lied to the world, lied to Arizona, lied about the 2022 election. And so that will be entered in a court of law, and now we’ll move on to assess just how much it damaged me, and we’re going to say it damaged me a lot.”

Richer sued Lake in June 2023 over her repeated false and harmful statements about his work on the 2022 election. Lake, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022 and lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

