County recorder defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake to proceed, judge rules

Lawsuit over 'false and defamatory statements...after their 2022 election loss'
FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:17:09-05

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge denied a motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, allowing the case to proceed.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer filed the lawsuit against Lake and the Lake for Governor Campaign for “harms they caused him and his family by making false and defamatory statements about him on social media and in speeches after their 2022 election loss,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Lake wanted the case dismissed, but a judge reportedly found various statements against Richer were more than “hyperbole” and “gave rise to actionable defamation claims.”

Earlier this year, a judge dismissed a legal claim in her challenge of her loss in the 2022 race for governor.

Lake also lost lawsuits over Phoenix’s electronic voting machines and ballot envelopes.

In October, she filed paperwork to run for US Senate in 2024.

