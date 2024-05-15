WATCH: Senate candidate Mark Lamb sits down with ABC15 for an exclusive interview

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mark Lamb sat down with ABC15 Monday for an exclusive interview to discuss his top campaign issues and other topics.

Lamb says his top issues are border and national security, the economy, and getting the rule of law under control. He also spoke with ABC15 about his positions on abortion, fentanyl misuse, energy independence, and his decisions to enter the world of law enforcement and politics.

Lamb is running to take over for Independent U.S. Senator for Arizona Kyrsten Sinema. He is one of two candidates hoping to give Arizona a Republican representative in the Senate for the first time since 2020. Lamb is running against former TV news anchor Kari Lake in the Republican primary. Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego is running on the Democratic ticket.

Lamb is making his first bid for Senate after serving as the Pinal County Sheriff since 2017.

Arizona's Primary Election is on July 30.

ABC15 has reached out to Ruben Gallego for an interview and also spoke with Lake in March.

