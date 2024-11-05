Live national election results: 2024 President, US Senate, US House

PHOENIX — Election Day is here and votes are being counted to determine the next President of the United States.

In what's expected to be a close election, it could be days before a projection is made.

Polls close as early as 6 p.m. Eastern Time, when votes will start to roll in.

As the votes are counted, you can follow the latest results by state electoral votes and popular votes for the U.S. Senate and House in the graphics below.

Looking for election results for Arizona state and local races? Click here.

National breakdown:

U.S. Senate breakdown:

U.S. House breakdown:

With Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump going head-to-head, the 2024 presidential election is the closest race the nation has seen in more than 60 years.

The winner of the race will be determined not by the popular vote, but by the Electoral College. A candidate will need 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

There are seven battleground states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

In 2016, six of the seven states voted for Donald Trump. In 2020, six of the seven states voted for Joe Biden.

Each state has different rules for how and when they count ballots. For example, in Florida, election officials have already tabulated the ballots that early voters have already turned in. In Pennsylvania, officials must wait until Tuesday to even open mail-in ballots. In Georgia, all early votes must be counted and reported by 8 p.m. on election night.

For a look at local and state races to watch, check out ABC15's voter guide.