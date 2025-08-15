Peoria police reopen case involving sexual hazing allegations

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article discusses allegations of sexualized hazing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Peoria police tell ABC15 that they have reopened a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexualized hazing inside a powerhouse high school wrestling program.

The case, which had previously been investigated and was closed a year ago, involves wrestlers at Liberty High School in Peoria.

Some parents told ABC15 that Liberty has a top-notch program, run with integrity, that turns out state champions. Other parents told ABC15 there has been too much secrecy after some wrestlers said they witnessed sexualized hazing.

One of the parents spoke during the public comment portion of Peoria Unified School District’s school board meeting Thursday night.

"I would like to take the next three minutes to put on record my concern in PUSD’s disregard to children’s safety,” said Kim Cobb, the parent of a former Liberty High School wrestler.

More than a year ago, school district officials and the Peoria Police Department opened investigations into allegations of sexualized hazing both in the wrestling room and during an out-of-town trip.

Videos of at least two incidents were sent to police last year.

According to the police report, one video depicted a wrestler getting on top of a teammate, allegedly placing his crotch and genitalia in the boy’s face and repeatedly moving up and down.

Another video allegedly showed wrestlers holding down a teammate on a hotel bed, pulling off his pants, and leaving him with total exposure of his lower body.

“Any adults or parents who think this is acceptable behavior, boys being boys, the way it always has been, or a rite of passage, is part of the problem,” Cobb said at the meeting.

Peoria police had closed that investigation, saying in their report that they could not locate victims and the incidents did not currently rise to the level of criminal prosecution. However, Peoria police said they reopened the case on Wednesday after someone recently came forward asking to talk to the Special Victims Unit.

A spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District said they take all allegations of harm involving students very seriously. In an email to ABC15, the district said it conducted a comprehensive internal investigation and referred the matter to the Arizona Department of Education.

Meanwhile, the district said it has also improved oversight of Liberty Wrestling, including the installation of additional cameras, increased supervision, and greater involvement from the Athletic Director to support a positive team culture built on integrity.

But Cobb told the school board there needs to be more transparency.

“PUSD needs to stop inoculating themselves against legal action and bad press by simply denying or ignoring sexual harassment and [that] sexual hazing is active in their schools,” Cobb said. “If you do not want this cycle to continue at your schools across the district, then you must bring all of it to light.”

At the meeting, none of the school board members directly responded to Cobb’s comments.

In Summer 2024, Liberty High School self-reported a potential recruiting violation to the Arizona Interscholastic Association and suspended the head coach from the wrestling program for one year. That suspension is now over.

