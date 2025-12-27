Lake Havasu City settles lawsuit claiming excessive tasering of man with disabilities

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — An Arizona city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit that raised questions about how police handle calls involving people with special needs.

Lake Havasu City officers responded to an apartment in 2023 after an adult sibling asked to evict David Adams because of a tug-of-war over a blanket. When officers confronted David to arrest him, the situation escalated and included multiple Taser deployments.

David, 26, has developmental disabilities and suffered potential life-long health effects as a result of the officers' actions, according to the lawsuit filed by his family.

The settlement agreement, signed in October, included a $140,000 sum to be split by three family members. In exchange, the Adams family had to agree that no discrimination occurred. Also, Lake Havasu City and the responding officers would make no admissions of fault. They continue to deny any liability or wrongdoing.

Arrested and Tasered

Before entering the apartment to confront David, officers discussed that the brothers have “special needs.” One officer was recorded on police body-camera video using an R-word slur to describe people with intellectual disabilities.

“These are those three brothers that are f**king ret***ed,” said the officer. “They are all like special needs.”

Officers decided to arrest David for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Inside the apartment, officers tackled the man, and a struggle ensued. In the video, the sound of a Taser activating is heard at least seven times.

According to the police report, at least one officer punched David. A cell phone video recorded by another sibling shows several officers on top of David during the seven-minute struggle.

“Let me breathe,” David yelled shortly before officers successfully handcuffed him.

A medical report later stated David had 20-30 wounds on his torso and leg.

According to an internal police investigation into the 2023 arrest, officers used unprofessional language, but none used excessive force.

David was later convicted of two misdemeanors related to the fight over the blanket, but he was acquitted on a resisting arrest charge.

Lawsuit and Training

In June 2024, the Adams family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force, failure to intervene, gross negligence, battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

The family's lawyer, Sean Woods, said officers, who knew David had a developmental disability, should have taken a different approach.

"In standards across the nation, the officers probably should have just said, 'You know what, we're going to take a report and maybe come back the next day to talk to the different people,'" Woods said in a 2024 interview with ABC15.

Advocates for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities offer police training to teach officers how to de-escalate situations involving people with special needs using a hands-off approach.

On Friday, a Lake Havasu City Police Department spokesperson declined to comment about the settlement agreement. Previously, police officials issued a statement in response to ABC15's questions about training and tactics in David's arrest:

"The Lake Havasu City Police Department conducts regular training in reference to high liability issues, including Taser, firearms, driving, case law, and interacting with subjects that have special needs. These training sessions are offered in person and taught by qualified personnel within the department, as well as training that is contracted with outside facilitators to bring our officers the best information possible. Officers are also allowed to attend online training to further their knowledge in the above subjects."