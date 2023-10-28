Legal claim: Lake Havasu City police excessively tasered man with disabilities

LAKE HAVASU, AZ — A man with developmental disabilities has filed a legal claim against the Lake Havasu City Police Department saying officers excessively tasered him during an arrest.

David Adams, 24, was arrested in his family’s apartment after police received a domestic violence call. David's lawyer, Sean Woods, described the original disturbance as a tug-of-war over a blanket fueled by sibling rivalry.

“If there was any loud yelling or anything along those lines, it ended when both brothers separated, so when the police arrived, there was there was absolutely nothing going on,” said Woods.

The Adams family said responding officers knew them and knew David was “special needs.”

“He is high functioning in certain respects, but he, he's severely disabled as far as learning,” said Casandra Adams, David’s mother.

Earlier this month, David filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, alleging civil rights violations against the Lake Havasu City Police Department and eight officers. It asks for an $8.5 million settlement.

“I think people should know because it should never happen like this,” said Casandra.

A Lake Havasu City police spokesman declined comment about the arrest due to the pending legal case.

According to David’s notice of claim, more than an hour after the initial 911 call was made, two officers entered the apartment without a warrant. When David, who was sleeping, woke up and rose from his bed, the legal claim says officers rushed David, tackling him.

The claim adds the officers repeatedly tasered David using the drive stun mode, which involved touching the device to someone’s body to activate. Photos and a hospital report show he was left with 20 to 30 visible red wounds.

“The level of force used by the police was so reckless and wanton that something needs to be done,” Woods said.

Also at the hospital, David was diagnosed with Rhabdomyolysis, a medical condition where damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. The condition, also known as Rhabdo, that can damage the heart and kidneys. Some medical studies say Rhabdo is a rare, but serious complication that people can experience after being tasered.

“It has forever changed his life,” said Casandra. “I'm very concerned about his health.”

David is heard saying “Stop this” and “I can’t breathe” on a cell phone video that David's brother, Noah Adams, recorded during the arrest on his cell phone. The video lasts just seconds before Noah was forcibly ejected from the apartment by one of the officers.

While cell phone camera is later obscured, the audio recording continued. An officer is heard saying that David had been fighting with the police.

David was later charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest.

“This whole thing is ridiculous,” said Casandra. “There was no intent on his part toward his brother or toward the police.”

His criminal trial is scheduled for January.