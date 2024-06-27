Tactics questioned after tasering of AZ man with disabilities

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Police knew a Lake Havasu City man had "special needs" before repeatedly tasering him last June, but officers are not heard on their body cameras discussing their approach.

The case raises questions about best practices for crisis intervention and de-escalation when responding to calls involving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The incident involving David Adams, 25, resulted in his prosecution after he was accused of fighting with his brother over a blanket. Earlier this month, ABC15 reported on the man's lawsuit against Lake Havasu City, which alleges constitutional violations.

Former Buckeye Police Chief Dan Saban, who now works as an expert witness in policing cases, said working with people with disabilities is a "huge part of contemporary policing."

"If you have previous knowledge that the person may have some type of mental incapacity, then you clearly have to have a different game plan," Saban said. "Your demeanor may be different; your style may be different; your urgency may be different."

The Arc, a nonprofit group serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is working to prevent discrimination and mistreatment in the justice system.

According to the Arc, people with disabilities are more likely to experience victimization, be arrested, be charged with a crime, and serve longer prison sentences once convicted.

The organization has a Pathways to Justice Initiative to provide resources online for the public and training programs for police agencies.

"Take a little bit extra time to assess the situation," recommends Melanie Mills, the state director for The Arc of Arizona.

Mills said a more hands-off approach can be effective, and officers avoid the possibility of causing serious injury or death.

"When you try to restrain somebody with a disability, if they have any kind of communication difficulties, they may not be able to tell you that they're in distress," Mills said.

The Arc also offers advice for loved ones and caretakers. This includes telling 911 operators that first responders will encounter someone who has intellectual or developmental disabilities. Caregivers can also ask for accommodations to help de-escalate such as officers arriving without lights and sirens.

In addition, Mills encourages caregivers to be clear about their desired outcome, especially if they want crisis intervention instead of an arrest.

Lake Havasu City police officials tell ABC15 their officers have "regular training" on "interacting with subjects that have special needs." In the Adams case, officers were counseled about their unprofessional language, but an internal investigation found they did not use excessive force.

The department declined ABC15's request for an on-camera interview about Adams's arrest and their training.

Saban, who is not involved in the Adams case, said additional investigation of the officers' actions is warranted.