PHOENIX — The general election is quickly approaching! Here's what you need to know heading into the crucial presidential election.

ABC15 has created this comprehensive voter guide to help cut through the political noise and provide what you need to know, including summaries of propositions and key races on the Arizona ballot. The guide will be updated with new information and reporting ahead of the November election. AMERICA VOTES 2024: See local ABC15, national election reporting Select the corresponding image below for more voter guide breakout information:

What matters the most to you this election season? With ABC15's Voice of the Voter series, we want to make your voice heard ahead of the 2024 election. Learn more here.

SELECT A TOPIC (or scroll below): How to register | How to vote | Where to vote, drop off your ballot | Important deadlines

***

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:

Before registering, make sure you qualify to vote in Arizona, as listed on the Arizona Secretary of State's website:



You must be a U.S. citizen.



You must be an Arizona resident and the county listed on your registration 29 days before the election.



You must be at least 18 years old before November 5.

If you meet all of the qualifications, there are multiple ways to register:

Online: You can register online by clicking here. NOTE: You must have a valid state driver's license or ID card to register online.

Once completing online registration, you will get an email confirmation that you are registered.

You can register online by clicking here. Paper form: You can pick up a paper registration form at any county recorder's office, motor vehicle division office, along with most libraries, city clerk offices, and public assistance agencies. You can also download a paper or find more information on the registration process by clicking here.

Once you are registered, you will receive your voter registration card a few weeks after you sign up.



***

HOW TO VOTE:

There are multiple ways you can vote and make your voice heard, as listed on the Arizona Secretary of State's website:



By Mail: Arizonans registered to vote can request a one-time early ballot or to be put on the Active Early Voting List, automatically enrolling them in getting an early ballot for each election. There are multiple ways you can return your ballot:

By mail (make sure it is in the mail by October 29 ) Drop off at designated ballot drop-off boxes (if available in your area) Drop off at any early voting location in your county. Drop off at the county recorder or elections office. Drop off at any voting location on election day (NOTE: You do not need to wait in line to drop off your ballot on Election Day)

Arizonans registered to vote can request a one-time early ballot or to be put on the Active Early Voting List, automatically enrolling them in getting an early ballot for each election. There are multiple ways you can return your ballot: In-Person Early: Voting early in-person is an option. Here's what you should know before you go to the polls:

You can vote early at your county recorder's office or any early voting site in your county. You must bring a valid ID. Early voting begins on October 9.

Voting early in-person is an option. Here's what you should know before you go to the polls: In-Person on Election Day:

All voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (November 5). You must bring a valid ID. You can find your voting location by clicking here.



To see what forms of valid ID will be accepted at the polls, click here.

Once you have voted , you can track your vote by clicking here.



***

WHERE TO VOTE/DROP OFF YOUR BALLOT:

Starting October 9, those who are registered to vote have the option to vote early in-person at designated locations in Arizona.

For those who sign up for a mailed early ballot, voters have the option of returning their ballots via mail or dropping them off at a designated location.

Click on each point in the interactive map below to find more information about in-person voting and ballot drop-off availability, according to Maricopa County Elections. This map is current as of September 25, 2024.

Looking for locations to vote outside of Maricopa County? The Arizona Secretary of State's office has a website to help locate the locations nearest to you.



***

IMPORTANT DEADLINES:

Below are some important deadlines to be aware of as you plan your vote for the November election, as listed by the Arizona Secretary of State:



To vote in the November 5 election, voters must be registered by October 7. If you are not registered by this date, you will not be able to vote in this election in Arizona.



If you are not registered by this date, you will not be able to vote in this election in Arizona. Early voting begins in Arizona on October 9. Voters are NOT automatically enrolled in early voting.

Voters must request to be on the Active Early Voting List or a one-time early ballot to be able to vote early by mail.

Voters are NOT automatically enrolled in early voting. The last day to request a ballot by mail is October 25.



Voters must have their ballots in the mail by October 29.



All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on November 5.

What matters the most to you this election season? Hear from those in YOUR community with ABC15's Voice of the Voter series.