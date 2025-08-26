RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? August 25, 2025

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: August 25, 7:30 p.m.
Apache Junction: 0.16"
Buckeye: 0.08"
Cave Creek: 0.51"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.12"
Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.43"
Fountain Hills: 0.0"
Glendale: 0.24"
Laveen: 0.75"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.08"
Paradise Valley: 0.16"
Queen Creek: 0.35"
Saguaro Lake: 0.0"
Scottsdale: 0.16"
South Mountain: 1.14"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"