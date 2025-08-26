Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? August 25, 2025

View: Apache Junction by the Superstition Mountain sent in from ABC15 viewer Cody Graham.
Timelapse video: Apache Junction by the Superstition Mountain sent in from viewer Cody Graham.
PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: August 25, 7:30 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.16"

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.51"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.12"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.43"

Fountain Hills: 0.0"

Glendale: 0.24"

Laveen: 0.75"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.08"

Paradise Valley: 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.35"

Saguaro Lake: 0.0"

Scottsdale: 0.16"

South Mountain: 1.14"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"

