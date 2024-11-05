Unsubstantiated bomb threats made toward four Navajo County voting sites

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said there are unsubstantiated reports of bomb threats at four specific locations in Navajo County.

“These are unsubstantiated bomb threats,” he said in an afternoon news conference.

“We have no reason to believe any voters or polling places are in jeopardy.”

AMERICA VOTES 2024: Latest local, national election coverage and results

Fontes said state law enforcement is working in conjunction with federal law enforcement.

Bomb threats have also been reported in Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, he said, in addition to Arizona.

“This is another – we believe – probing attack,” he said. “We also have reason to believe -although I won’t get into specifics - that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia.”

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates and watch continuous coverage in the player below.