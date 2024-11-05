Problems at the polls? ABC15 looks at reported issues on election day

Tuesday is Election Day and ABC15 is working to get answers to any issues you may have during the voting process.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Tuesday morning that no major issues have been reported in the first several hours after polls opened for the day.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes provides Election Day update hours after polls open

Here are some of the issues voters have alerted us to so far on Tuesday:

Apache County

Some Apache County voters have reported issues due to machines being down, leading to a statement by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Voters impacted and turned away should request a provisional ballot or call local election officials, according to President Nygren.

Apache County voters, we understand that voting machines are down, and some voters are being turned away without casting a ballot in the federal and state elections. If you are turned away:



•⁠ ⁠Ask for a PROVISIONAL BALLOT to cast your… pic.twitter.com/AGLupoBsPv — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) November 5, 2024

Mohave County

Two Mohave County voters in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City reached out to ABC15 saying, "Mohave County voting machines are ALL down" and "Can’t vote in Mohave County because of a 'computer glitch.'"

ABC15 spoke with the Mohave County Voter Registration office and Mohave County Elections Director's Office, who said some polling locations were initially experiencing temporary issues, but as of 7 a.m., all locations appeared to be functioning properly.

One voter continued to report ongoing issues at her location, but Secretary of State Fontes said the known issue in Mohave County, which was reportedly due to a power outage, was resolved.

Maricopa County

A Valley voter wrote to us on Facebook Tuesday morning saying voting issues were reported at the Aire Libre Elementary School voting site near Cave Creek and Bell roads after 6 a.m.

ABC15 was able to confirm that a poll worker locked themselves out of the building, which prompted the issue. An election official told us the issue was in the process of being resolved around 7 a.m.

Secretary of State Fontes said in a morning press conference that minor issues like these do happen on occasion, and voters should be patient, as issues can often be quickly resolved, or go to another voting location.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5., and you must bring a valid ID.

All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on November 5.

