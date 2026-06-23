6PM: Democratic primary candidates vying for Arizona's CD-1 seat to debate

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election happens in July, and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates in the lead-up to the vote.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

ELECTION 2026: Full coverage, key primary debate streams, latest developments in Arizona election races

Watch the full debate with Democratic candidates running for Congressional District 1 tonight at 6 p.m. on the ABC15 Streaming App and in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Participating candidates include Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah, and Jonathan Treble.

The Republican primary candidates for Congressional District 1 are expected to debate Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Check back here and the ABC15 Streaming App to watch the live stream of that debate .

VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know, Arizona voting information, key races details

Watch the debate live in the video player below.

Previous key race debates to watch:

