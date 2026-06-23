6PM: Democratic primary candidates vying for Arizona's CD-1 seat to debate

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election happens in July, and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates in the lead-up to the vote.
We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.
ELECTION 2026: Full coverage, key primary debate streams, latest developments in Arizona election races
Watch the full debate with Democratic candidates running for Congressional District 1 tonight at 6 p.m. on the ABC15 Streaming App and in the player below.
Participating candidates include Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah, and Jonathan Treble.
The Republican primary candidates for Congressional District 1 are expected to debate Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Check back here and the ABC15 Streaming App to watch the live stream of that debate .
VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know, Arizona voting information, key races details
Watch the debate live in the video player below.
Previous key race debates to watch:
- Superintendent of Public Instruction 2026 primary debates
- (R) Attorney General 2026 primary debate
- (R) Gubernatorial 2026 primary debate
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