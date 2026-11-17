PHOENIX — Arizona’s state government will be a Democratic trifecta come January, but tax policy is one thing lawmakers likely won’t be able to change.

Gov. Katie Hobbs won reelection, and her party flipped control of both the Arizona Senate and House. They have a supermajority – two-thirds of the seats – in the Senate.

But not in the House.

It means Democratic lawmakers can’t pass tax increases without Republican votes, and state Rep. Steve Montenegro, the current speaker and incoming majority leader, has promised to block any tax hikes.

That’s because legislation to raise taxes or end tax breaks is constitutionally required to pass both chambers with a two-thirds vote.

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Voters added the requirement to the state Constitution in 1992, and state lawmakers have not passed a tax increase since.

Tax cuts, however, only need a simple majority, or more than half of the votes, to pass.

And voters must approve ballot measures to raise taxes with at least 60%. Of the five propositions that passed this year, only two passed with more than 60% of the vote: Proposition 319, which restricts red-light cameras, and Proposition 316, which requires public votes for municipal tax increases on groceries.

State Sen. Analise Ortiz told ABC15 last week that Republicans have left a “horrible budget situation.”

"We still are really reeling from the flat tax that Gov. Ducey passed, which gave benefits to the wealthiest Arizonans, which means we have far less funding for things like housing, health care and education,” she said.

Ortiz, a Democrat who represents Legislative District 24 in Phoenix, said lawmakers also need to find ways to mitigate the effects of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The 2025 tax law reduced income taxes on tips and overtime and cut taxes for businesses, but it also mandated changes to SNAP and Medicaid.

“All of those are going to be real challenges, and I'm confident that my colleagues in the House and Gov. Hobbs and the senators will be able to find solutions together,” she said.

State Sen. Priya Sundareshan, the incoming Senate president who represents Legislative District 18 in Tucson, told reporters last week that the flat tax has left Arizona with less revenue than in previous years.

“We have to have conversations about revenue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers say they oppose tax increases, saying their priorities for Arizona remain the same.

“We want to make sure that we're focused on the cost of living,” Montenegro told reporters a few days after the election. “We want to make sure that we're advocating for policy that's going to make the lives of Arizonans more affordable and better to raise their families. We want to make sure we're standing against raising taxes.”

Without the ability to raise tax revenue, Democrats will need to work within the existing revenue structure.

That could include spending changes.

“We absolutely must address the voucher program,” Sundareshan said. “It has been shown to not only far surpass what it was initially predicted to cost to the state, but it has also been significant examples of fraud and abuse within the voucher program.”

She said a proposed ballot measure to reform the Empowerment Scholarship Account program that failed to make the ballot this year could be a starting point.

Democratic lawmakers are also hoping to identify issues with bipartisan support.

"We know the voters of Arizona are not thrilled with how fast data centers have expanded, and that they are enjoying tax breaks,” Sundareshan said, adding that her caucus would be looking at ending corporate tax breaks that voters across the political spectrum don’t support.

This year’s state budget already includes a three-year freeze on sales tax exemptions for data centers, a provision Hobbs and Democrats negotiated with Republicans for.

Hobbs and Democrats had estimated the three-year moratorium would save the state $57 million a year, but it’s unclear how much money the state will save.

“Well, turns out, that might not have yielded us as much as we were hoping for, so I think what we need is a much more serious and sustained ending of that tax break,” Sundareshan said.

Landowners and developers rushed to qualify for the tax break before the moratorium went into effect July 1, and the Arizona Commerce Authority approved 107 applications, more than the state has approved in the 13 years of the tax break’s existence.

Not every application will necessarily turn into a standalone data center, the ACA and the Governor’s Office have both said.