PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to life in prison for setting a fire that killed an 86-year-old woman who had recently evicted him from her property.

Wayne Tweed was convicted in September 2026 of first-degree murder and four other charges in connection with the November 9, 2023, death of Elizabeth Bell. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the sentence.

On the day of the fire, Phoenix Fire and Police responded to a 911 call about an elderly woman trapped inside a burning home near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. The fire was too dangerous for anyone to enter.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, Elizabeth — who was bedridden — was found with her legs over the side of the bed, as if she had been trying to stand and escape. A second victim managed to get out of the home but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Two days before the fire, Elizabeth had obtained an injunction against harassment against Tweed. Tweed had previously acted as her caregiver, but the relationship deteriorated and she evicted him.

The surviving victim told detectives that on the day of the fire, Tweed returned to the home multiple times to try to take some lawn mowers, and the two got into an argument.

Moments before the fire started, the surviving victim saw Tweed walking away from the house. He was unable to get Elizabeth out because of the smoke and rapidly growing flames.

Dramatic surveillance video captured Tweed going into the home and then leaving, with flames soon following.

The Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department conducted a joint arson investigation. Investigators determined through a fire origin and cause investigation that the fire was intentionally set. The surviving victim and a neighbor identified Tweed as the person seen in the surveillance video. At the time of his arrest, Tweed had fentanyl in his pocket.

"It is a lot more cumbersome to identify clear pieces of evidence at a fire scene compared to a traditional crime scene," said Sgt. Adam Barrett of the Phoenix Police Department's Arson Task Force.

A community tip helped lead to Tweed's arrest.

"A short time later, [the tip] helped us to apprehend him through a tip that allowed us to get this suspect into custody quickly," said Lt. James Hester of the Phoenix Police Department's Homicide Unit.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force — a combination of Phoenix Fire captains working alongside Phoenix Police detectives to investigate suspicious fires across the city — helped build the case that led to Tweed's conviction and life sentence.

A jury convicted Tweed in September 2026 on the following charges:

- First-degree murder, a Class 1 dangerous felony - Attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 dangerous felony - Arson of an occupied structure, a Class 2 dangerous felony - Possession or use of narcotic drugs, a Class 4 felony - Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony

"This defendant took advantage of Elizabeth's kindness and trust to allow him to live on her property, and then he took her life in a horrific way," Mitchell said. "I want to thank the Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department for their collaborative investigation to uncover the truth, and the prosecutors who delivered justice for Elizabeth and the surviving victim."

Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano credited the partnership between agencies for securing the conviction.

"This conviction is the result of hundreds of hours of dedicated work by investigators, prosecutors, and public safety professionals who remained committed to uncovering the truth and holding the offender accountable," Giordano said. "The strong partnership between the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Phoenix Fire, and Phoenix Police ensured our ability to secure justice for Elizabeth Bell and her family."

Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran echoed that sentiment.

"This conviction reflects the determination, professionalism, and persistence of the investigators who worked tirelessly to uncover the facts and seek justice for Elizabeth Bell and her family," Duran said. "The success of this case is a testament to the strong partnership between the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force, the Phoenix Police Department, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office."

"I hope the efforts bring some sense of peace to everyone who loved Elizabeth," Mitchell said.

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