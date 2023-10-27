What to know about the World Series in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials are preparing for throngs of baseball fans to pour into the downtown area to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in World Series games next week.

City leaders held a press conference Friday highlighting all of the work its departments have been doing to ensure a safe and efficient series.

Once the World Series is over, the Valley has even more to look forward to in the world of sporting events: the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four, and the WNBA All-Star Game are on the horizon.

HOW TO GET AROUND

Valley Metro's light rail network brings you directly to Chase Field from other areas in the Valley, plus there are many places to park along the light rail route that offer free parking.

Light rail trains operate every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and you can purchase a one-day pass for $4.

You can also catch a ride in a fully autonomous vehicle! The new option is through an Uber and Waymo partnership that was announced Thursday morning.

THINGS TO DO

If you’re not at the ballpark for the World Series games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at other places around the Phoenix metro area.

The Arizona State Fair, Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, and more are holding watch parties and offering special deals.

You can also check out the Team Shop at Chase Field for brand-new World Series merchandise.

WORLD SERIES GAME SCHEDULE

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will take place Friday and Saturday on the road against the Rangers.

Games 3, 4, and 5 will take place in Arizona on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (if necessary).

All of the games are set to begin at 5:03 p.m.

