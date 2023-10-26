Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Merchandise: Where to buy D-backs World Series gear

Shop in Phoenix, Arlington, and online -- with new merch available daily
Want some Diamondbacks World Series merchandise? Dick's Sporting Goods and the Team Shop have extended hours so you can get your gear!
World Series Dbacks hat
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 20:55:31-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series for the second time in franchise history and you have a chance to get your hands on team merchandise!

The fan frenzy for World Series gear started with extended hours at Dick's Sporting Goods Tuesday night after the D-backs won against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The sporting goods store has been open earlier and staying open later to offer more opportunities for fans to pick up team merch in-store or for curbside pick-up.

The D-backs Team Shop at Chase Field will have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Thursday. World Series gear will become available Thursday afternoon and new items will arrive daily, the team says. 

Of course, official World Series gear is also available online through the MLB Shop.

If you’ll be in Arlington, Texas, for the away World Series games, the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Field will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday so fans can pick up World Series gear.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football