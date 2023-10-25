Watch Now
Dick's Sporting Goods holding extended hours for D-backs fans to buy NLCS merchandise

The D-backs won Game 7 against the Phillies Tuesday night
Dick’s Sporting Goods is holding extended store hours at locations across the Valley for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to buy NLCS merchandise.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 10:32:18-04

PHOENIX — Dick’s Sporting Goods is holding extended store hours at locations across the Valley for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to buy NLCS Champion merchandise.

The Diamondbacks won Game 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night.

The Official Locker Room NLCS gear will be available in-store and online, and customers can shop in-store or pick up curbside.

Stores reopened early Wednesday, at 7 a.m., for more shopping opportunities for D-backs fans, and extended hours will continue for later shoppers.

A Dick's Sporting Goods representative told ABC15 they will be receiving additional merchandise throughout the day Wednesday.

The participating stores are:

  • Emerald Center: 8550 S Emerald Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284
  • San Tan Village: 2269 S Santan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ 85295
  • Scottsdale Fashion Square: 7014 E Camelback Rd Suite Anc 03, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
  • East Mayo Blvd: 7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054
  • Arrowhead Towne Center: 7680 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
  • The Shops at Norterra: 2350 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085

