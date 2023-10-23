World Series tickets go on sale Monday morning

PHOENIX — Are the Arizona Diamondbacks headed to the World Series? We'll have to wait and find out, but fans can start planning for potential home games for the big series!

RELATED: Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination in NLCS

The D-backs have announced that World Series tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 9 a.m.

If the team makes it to the World Series, Chase Field would potentially host Game 3 on Oct. 30, Game 4 on Oct. 31, and, if necessary, Game 5 on Nov. 1.

Get tickets here.

