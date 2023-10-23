Watch Now
Sports

Actions

World Series tickets go on sale Monday morning

D-backs would potentially host games, 3, 4 and 5
Are the D-backs going to the World Series? Tickets go on sale Monday morning for the potential games!
P1010356.JPG
Posted at 5:20 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 08:20:18-04

PHOENIX — Are the Arizona Diamondbacks headed to the World Series? We'll have to wait and find out, but fans can start planning for potential home games for the big series!

RELATED: Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination in NLCS

The D-backs have announced that World Series tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 9 a.m.

If the team makes it to the World Series, Chase Field would potentially host Game 3 on Oct. 30, Game 4 on Oct. 31, and, if necessary, Game 5 on Nov. 1.

Get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football