Arizona Diamondbacks taking on Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series tonight!

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series tonight!

Watch video as the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated their NLCS win in the player below.

The D-backs advanced to the World Series after a 4 to 2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS Tuesday.

The D-backs were the heavy underdog during their road to the World Series, entering the playoffs as the sixth seed, but that was a role the team has embraced all season.

After sneaking into the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, the D-backs swept the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three series and then swept the LA Dodgers in a best-of-five series. Their road through the NLCS, though, wasn't as smooth.

The D-backs quickly fell behind 2-0 in the series after two games in Philadelphia. They eventually headed back to Philadelphia trailing in the series 3-2 after taking two of three games at Chase Field.

Arizona controlled Game 6 essentially from the start, thanks to home runs in the second inning by Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the second inning as well as a double by Evan Longoria that scored Alek Thomas. Ketel Marte would eventually knock in two more runs later in the game, leading to a 5-1 Arizona victory.

The Diamondbacks came back from 2-0 loss at the beginning of the series against the Phillies. During Tuesday's game they began with a run, which the Phillies matched up, the Serpientes electrified the top of the fifth inning to secure a comfortable spot and secure their spot in the World Series.

2023 WORLD SERIES

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will take place Friday and Saturday on the road against the Rangers. Games 3, 4, and 5 will take place in Arizona on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (if necessary). Tickets for Games 3-5 are sold out but start at about $650 on most resale websites.