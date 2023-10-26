Watch Now
Get FREE admission to the Arizona State Fair this Saturday when you wear Diamondbacks gear

The games will be broadcast inside the fairgrounds, too!
Posted at 4:54 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 08:55:10-04

PHOENIX — Attention, Arizona Diamondbacks fans! You can get free admission to the Arizona State Fair this weekend when you show your team spirit.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone wearing D-backs gear — shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, or hoodies — can get into the fair for free from 2 to 4 p.m.

The regular price of admission is $15.

You can enjoy the sights and sounds of the fair without missing the game, too. The World Series games will be broadcast Friday and Saturday in The Hangout, located near Kiddieland.

If you want to pick up some new World Series and D-backs merchandise, here's where you can find it online and around the Valley.

