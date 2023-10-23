Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Unlimited chips, fun with your pet, subs and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 23 - 29, 2023.



is celebrating local heroes for an entire week (Oct. 23-29) with a special offer. First responders in uniform or who show valid ID can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium sub. Offer available for in-restaurant orders only Arizona Humane Society : Through Oct. 31, AHS is waiving adoption fees for Pit Bull Terriers and Pit Bull mixes. See currently adoptable pets here.

: Through Oct. 31, AHS is waiving adoption fees for Pit Bull Terriers and Pit Bull mixes. See currently adoptable pets here. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill is offering $5 unlimited baskets of chips as part of its Chips for Charity event throughout October. Half of all total chip sales will benefit the Bosom Buddies of Arizona charity to increase breast cancer awareness, early detection, and prevention.

is offering $5 unlimited baskets of chips as part of its Chips for Charity event throughout October. Half of all total chip sales will benefit the Bosom Buddies of Arizona charity to increase breast cancer awareness, early detection, and prevention. Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1.

is hosting October Fright Nights, offering $7 tickets to see some spooky classics on the big screen. The films include Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, IT, Trick ‘r Treat, and Beetlejuice. Noodles & Company : From October 27-29, Noodles Rewards members can get 20% off World Famous Macs and all Zoodle dishes.

: Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com. Pedal Haus : From 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 29, bring your pup to enjoy the Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest at Tempe and Chandler locations. If you come in with your dog in costume, you’ll get your first beer for $1. The event also donates 50% of Day Drinker Light Lagers and Watermelon Margaritas to pet charities.

: From 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 29, bring your pup to enjoy the Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest at Tempe and Chandler locations. If you come in with your dog in costume, you’ll get your first beer for $1. The event also donates 50% of Day Drinker Light Lagers and Watermelon Margaritas to pet charities. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October with the purchase of a charcuterie board.

is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October with the purchase of a charcuterie board. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. White Castle: Get $2 off a Crave Clutch from Oct. 27-31.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.