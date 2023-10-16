Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

The 25-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs World Series run

A special doughnut deal to support the Serpientes
Arizona fans are feeling the excitement as the Diamondbacks prepare for Game 1 of the World Series, their first since 2001.
The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during on game-day for the D-backs in NLCS.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 11:40:22-04

TEMPE, AZ — To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ World Series run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!

The D-backs earned their spot in the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in front of a sold-out Chase Field, then they took out the Philadelphia Phillies to earn a spot in the World Series!

The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut
The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut

The popular Portland-based business announced Thursday that starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.

Custom orders are also available when placed with 24-hour advanced notice, the shop says.

The special doughnuts were offered for 50 cents earlier in the playoffs.

“Making it to the World Series is a big deal, so we knew we had to go big with our offer," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. Schultz previously said, “Since opening our Tempe store, we are thrilled to be a part of the community and supporting all the local teams."

IF YOU GO

Address: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe

@abc15arizona Arizona officially has its own Voodoo Doughnut! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes us to the new location that’s ready to cast a spell on the Valley with its treats and even set to officiate your wedding! 🍩 #Tempe #Arizona #VoodooDoughnut #New #ABC15 #NewBusiness #ASU #TempeCampus #ThingsToDo ♬ original sound - ABC15Arizona
More Things to Do stories:
Mets vs. D-backs

Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers face off in Game 1 of World Series

abc15.com staff
12:46 PM, Oct 27, 2023

Things To Do

13 cozy fireside patios to enjoy in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
11:30 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Pipeline Canyon Trail/Lake Pleasant

Things To Do

Valley views: Eight hiking trails to visit during the World Series

Kasey Brammell
9:49 AM, Oct 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football