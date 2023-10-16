The 25-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs World Series run

TEMPE, AZ — To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ World Series run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!

The D-backs earned their spot in the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in front of a sold-out Chase Field, then they took out the Philadelphia Phillies to earn a spot in the World Series!

Voodoo Doughnut The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut

The popular Portland-based business announced Thursday that starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.

Custom orders are also available when placed with 24-hour advanced notice, the shop says.

The special doughnuts were offered for 50 cents earlier in the playoffs.

“Making it to the World Series is a big deal, so we knew we had to go big with our offer," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. Schultz previously said, “Since opening our Tempe store, we are thrilled to be a part of the community and supporting all the local teams."

IF YOU GO

Address: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe